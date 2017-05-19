Naas couple's date with Duke of York in Buckingham Palace

A Naas couple are due to meet the Duke of York and his Princess daughter at London’s Buckingham Palace.

Gerry O’Sullivan and partner Rinske Wassenaar live in Naas and own the Children’s Playground Company based at Naas Industrial Estate, off Dublin Road.

Rinske is an artist and art teacher from Holland while Gerry hails from Charleville, Co. Cork. They began constructing playgrounds around 16 years ago and have built up to 600 facilities, mainly across the United Kingdom.

More recently they began manufacturing almost all of the equipment that goes into their playgrounds and this also led to the opening of a rope manufacturing unit in Kilteel.

Next Thursday afternoon they will among the guests at a Royal Garden Party in Buckingham Palace which will be attended by Prince Andrew Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York.

“We’re delighted to be invited, it’s an honour for us and recognition by the hosts the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, which inspects our playgrounds in the UK,” Gerry told the Leader.