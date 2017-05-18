No double yellow lines for Kilcullen Bridge

A plan to put down double yellow lines to restrict parking at Kilcullen Bridge has been rejected.

Naas Municipal District councillors voted overwhelmingly against the proposal.

Cllr Rob Power said that the bridge, which spans the River Liffey, is almost 900 years old and an anniversary event is planned. He also said the lines would not be visually pleasing.

“The residents don’t want it and have asked us to oppose it,” said Cllr Power.

Cllr Sorcha O’Neill said most people living there are in favour enforcement of existing regulations rather than new lines on the bridge.