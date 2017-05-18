Naas road ramp will be reinstated

The road ramp at Maudlins Avenue in Naas – which was removed to facilitate the construction of the new community centre – is be reinstated.

Local councillor Darren Scully made the request claiming that speeding can be a problem in the Monread area of the town.

Naas Municipal District engineer David Reel explained the ramp was taken out because of the building work and to facilitate the provision of utilities in the immediate area.