Award for Derrinturn store

Bergin’s XL store in Derrinturn has won a top award. The shop, run by Robert Bergin, won a gold retail standard award at KL’s awards event ini Kilkenny city.

Bergin’s was one of a number of stores to win the award which are only given to stores that pass a tough year-long inspection, including visits from mystery shoppers.

John Moane, Managing Director of BWG Foods Wholesale Division, honoured those who achieved an award for their determination and ongoing commitment.

He said: “XL retailers have an unwavering passion for improving their businesses as they continue driving on store standards across the group and the wider retailing community. The XL retail group continues to grow each year and it’s easily explained by way of our retailers’ deep knowledge of and loyalty to their local communities.”