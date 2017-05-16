Kildare firefighters show off new high-tech gold kit and operations drone today

Kildare firefighters showed off their new high-tech, top-of-the-range firefighting gear this afternoon at Naas Fire Station.

The Kildare crews have changed from a traditional blue kit to a new gold-coloured outfit, which represents more than a change in colour.

The new kit provides higher performance in heat and flame protection, added durability and abrasion protection, has more safety features and highlights dirt more obviously so that firefighters know when to have the kit cleaned. It is made by Hunter Apparel Solutions, based in Derry.

Kildare is just the second Fire Service to migrate to this high performance kit after Dublin Fire Brigade

“The safety of our staff is of paramount importance and this new PPE gives our crews top of the range protection in the difficult environment in which they work,” said Celina Barrett, Chief Fire Officer.

A new roll of honour of all the former crew members at the station today was also launched this afternoon.

Kildare Fire Service has recently purchased a drone to assist with fireground operations. During large incidents the Incident Commander can benefit from getting pictures from a ‘birds eye’ perspective.

Eye In The Sky: The new Kildare Fire Service drone in action today