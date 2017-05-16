New coffee shop to open in Naas

A new coffee shop is set to open in Naas.

Dubliner Judy van den Ancker is the woman behind the enterprise, which is located at Fairgreen Street, Naas. The premises previously hosted an Italian take away food business.

Ms Van den Ancker hopes to open VDA Coffee – as it will be known – on June 2, the Friday of the coming bank holiday weekend.

She says the shop will focus on delicious high quality specialty coffee using beans from all over the world.

“I worked in a café for a year to practical experience in the industry and to ultimately learn as much as I could about coffee. I am very passionate about this. I spotted the opportunity after talking to my sister Karen, who lives in Naas," she added.