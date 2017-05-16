Gardai seek help tracing woman missing from Clondalkin

Gardai are seeking help tracing a 36-year-old woman missing from Clondalkin.

Pamela Reddin was last seen on Sunday, May 7, on James Street in Dublin 8.

She is 5ft 5in in height with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a sallow complexion.

When last seen she was wearing a white and navy chequered blouse, black jeans, beige coloured sandals and was carrying a large green shoulder bag.

Anyone who has seen Pamela or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 6669700, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.