Kildare music night for Kym Owens fund

A group of musicians in Maynooth are holding a special charity event in the town this Friday, May 19.

The event is taking place at Maynooth GAA and will get going around 9.00 pm.

The musicians are playing to raise money for the Kym Owens Recovery Fund.

This has been set up to raise funds for a young student who was injured on November 20 2016 at Moyglare Abbey estate.

She spent a long time in hospital.

A spokesperson for the Maynooth music group, Liam Moore, said that Kym has a long recovery ahead of her and will need all the support she can get.

They would be delighted with donations for either the night itself or the fund.

Apart from Liam the other members of the group are Dave McCormack, Brian O’Neill, Gerry Carroll, Pat Dunne, Barry Donaldson, Anna Stemple and Rossa Ward.