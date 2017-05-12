Maynooth tops county Kildare growth league says Census

MAYNOOTH was the fastest growing town in county Kildare in the last five years, according to the latest Census report, published this week.

The town grew 16.6% to 14,585, the eleventh highest growth in the State, according to the report, Census 2016 Profile 2 - Population Distribution and Movement.

With Saggart and Rathcoole coming in first and second place respectively, with growth rates at 46% and 27% respectively, many Kildare town showed high growth rates.

Only Athy saw a fall, a 2.5% drop to 9,677.

After Maynooth came Monasterevin with a 14.4% rise to 4,246.

It was followed by Sallins, up 10.7% to 5,849 and Kilcock, up 10.1% to 6,093.

Rathangan experienced a 10% rise to 2,611 people.

The Clane population went up 8.6% to 7,280 with Kill seeing 8.2% more people, bringing its population to 3,348.

Other increases were Kilcullen, up 6.8% to 3,710, Kildare town, up 6% to 8,634, Newbridge, up 5.5% to 22,742, Derrinturn up 4% to 1,602.

Celbridge experienced a 3.8% rise to 20,288 while Prosperous now has 2,333 people, up 3.8% on 2011.

The Naas population rose to to 21,393, up 3.3%.

There were just the slightest rise for Leixlip, up 0.3% to 15,504.