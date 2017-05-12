Naas mum speaks about son's tragic death

The mother of 16 year old Dylan McLoughlin, who died following an asthma attack, has spoken about his death on television.

Naas woman Joan McLoughlin recalled that Dylan had been out biking on a mid-term break from Naas CBS when he had a sudden attack.

Joan told Ireland AM on TV3 that Dylan’s friend contacted her shortly after the teenager had taken ill and told her to come straight away. He was treated at the scene and later at Naas Hospital but he passed away on February 19, 2016.

Joan is urging people with asthma to take it seriously. “Dylan (a Naas CBS student) wasn’t taking his preventative, that’s the only reason we’ve been given.”

According to Averil Power of the Asthma Society some 20,000 people end up in A&E every year with life threatening asthma attacks.