New gear for County Kildare firemen

Firefighters across County Kildare will soon don new protective clothing. The Kildare Fire Service has upgraded the structural firefighting kit for all of its operational staff. From May 16 they will change from the traditional blue-coloured protective clothing to a gold coloured kit which provides top of the range protection.

The KSF says this is a significant investment in the safety of operational firefighting staff as this kit provides high performing heat and flame protection with added durability and abrasion resistance.