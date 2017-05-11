Emergency treatment delays cut at Naas Hospital
Medical
Naas General Hospital
There has been a dramatic drop in the number of patients admitted on trolleys to Naas Hospital today.
Only four patients are on trolleys – the lowest figure of any hospital in Kildare or Dublin. On May 9 there were 18 patients on trolleys at Naas.
There are 19 patients on trolleys at the Mater Hospital.
There are 5 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 28 in Tullamore.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on