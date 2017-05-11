Naas' Moat Club thanks Celine Byrne for fundraising concert

Naas’ Moat Theatre has thanked world-renowned soprano Celine Byrne for her last week’s fundraising concerts in aid of the arts venue.

The Caragh native, who got her first start on the stage at the Moat as part of Naas Musical Society, put on two shows last week to help raise money for the theater.

It was also her birthday on Wednesday, May 3, so the theatre staff asked Alice’s Restaurant in Naas to make a cake to mark the occasion.

“Celine put on a performance worthy of her birthday on both nights and she made sure that the audience bought raffle tickets too so to raise as much money as possible for the theatre,” said Celine Garvey, assistant manager at the Moat Theatre. “Celine, like all the Naas locals, does not want to see such a valuable local amenity struggling for cash flow.”

“She gave up her time for The Moat, and she was delighted so many came out to support the cause.

“The theatre needs upgrading. When it was developed in 2003 into a 200 seat venue, the plan would have always been to redevelop with the changing times. Yet, as the times changed, money became precious in people’s pockets so maintenance was more about health and safety than aesthetics.”

The theatre last year launched a ‘The Show Must Go On’ fundraising campaign.