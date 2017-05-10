Cannabis campaign woman to visit Naas

The woman campaigning to have her daughter given cannabis for a medical condition is to talk at the Town House Hotel in Naas next week.

Vera Twomey had medically prescribed cannabis confiscated at Dublin Airport when she returned from Barcelona last month.

Ms Twomey believes that that medicinal cannabis products will reduce the number of seizures daugher Ava (7) suffers as a result of her epilepsy.

Naas based People Before Profit activist Ashling Merriman has organised the meeting and Ms Twomey will be joined by Gino Kenny, a People Before Profit TD, who has put forward legislation to allow the use of cannabis products in similar circumstances.

The meeting takes place on May 17 at 8pm.