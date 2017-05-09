Overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Overcrowding remains a problem at Naas Hospital.

There are 18 patients on trolleys there today – the same as yesterday.

Only Tallaght Hospital, with 27 patients on trolleys, is experiencing a greater level of overcrowding at hospitals in Dublin and Kildare today.

There are no patients on trolleys at Beaumont Hospital today and 5 at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

At Portlaoise and Tullamore Hospital respectively there are 18 and 16 patients

on trolleys.