Naas Shopping Centre delay criticised

Kildare County Council is being asked to apply pressure to open the Naas Shopping Centre – which was completed about eight years ago.

Naas councillor Seamie Moore has asked for information about visits to the shopping centre site by KCC officals. He also wants information about meetings that have taken place with the National Asset Management Agency, which has taken over some of the loans attaching to the development.

Cllr Moore is also seeking information about any efforts made by KCC to recoup money owed to the council – estimated at €3m.