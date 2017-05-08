Gardai find cannabis in Clane and Naas

A quantity of cannabis was found in a car stopped by the gardai near Clane yesterday afternoon.

Two occupants of the vehicle were detained and taken to Naas gardai station.

Gardai say they found a total of 120 grams of cannabis herb in the vehicle, which was stopped at Borehole Cross on the Clane-Kilcock Road at 3.55pm.

A follow up search at an address in Naas yielded a smaller amount of the drug.