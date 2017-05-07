BREAKING: Gorse fire near Curragh Camp

Four fire engines attended a gorse fire at the edge of the Curragh Camp late last night, about 400 metres from the main road.

The fire took on land located not far from the Defence Forces firing ranges at about 10 o'clock on Sunday, prompting an emergency response from the fire station in Newbridge.

It lit up the night sky and generated a smoke plume which could be clearly seen from the motorway - however the incident had no impact on motorists using the road.

It’s understood that firefighters monitored the blaze to ensure it didn't spread, on what was probably the hottest day so far this year.

The incident attracted onlookers who parked on the road leading from Brownstown towards Suncroft. Some walked in darkness across the Curragh plains towards the fire to get a better look, while others watched from parked cars.

In the absence of any significant wind, the fire gradually subsided early today.