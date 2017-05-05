Top tennis coach visits Naas

Well known tennis coach Judy Murray, the mother of the world’s top player Andy Murray, has visited Naas Lawn Tennis Club.

Judy was in town yesterday afternoon to launch a programme aimed at encouraging more young girls to take up the game.

The Miss-Hits programme uses, dancing games and more to introduce the game to girls, who are more reluctant to take up the sport than boys.

Judy was accompanied by Laura Middleton, a coach and former Scottish international player.

She had much praise for Naas LTC, which was founded in 1881. “This is an all year round facility. We don’t have anything like this in Scotland, it’s a long way ahead of Scotland; a really focused family community club.”

Full story and pics in next Tuesday’s Leader.