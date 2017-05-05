Building work to begin on two new Kildare schools

WORK is to start on a long awaited new secondary school campus in Maynooth next week.

Kildare North Labour Party Representative Emmet Stagg said he welcomed confirmation from the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board that work on the Maynooth Education Campus will commence on site next week.

He said this was fantastic news for the pupils, teachers and parents of the pupils. There will now be two new state of the art post primary Schools and a shared sports facility at Mariaville, Maynooth.

The construction period is two years.

Sammon Building Contractors have been awarded the contract. Both of the schools will cater for 1,000 pupils each.

Mr Stagg congratulated everybody involved in bringing the project to this stage including the Maynooth Education Campus Parent Teacher Association, the principals of the schools, Johnny Nevin and Siobhan McCauley, the Boards of Management, KWETB, the Department of Education “and most importantly the people of Maynooth.”