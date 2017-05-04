Only days left to see Clane's Carousel in Kildare   

Tickets remain for final days of musical in The Abbey
Reporter:
Henry Bauress
4 May 2017
Email:
henry.bauress@leinsterleader.ie
Arthur McGauran, playing Bascombe in Clane Musical Society's Carousel
CLANE Musical and Dramatic Society still have some tickets left for their last few shows, the group has said. The group has been staging the musical, Carousel, at The Abbey in Clane, this week and the show ends Saturday coming, May 6. As reported earlier, Val Brennan had to pull out of the show due to illness and Arthur McGauran stepped into the role of Bascombe. Tickets are available from Marron's Pharmacy or by phoning Anne on 0876897376.
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Leinster Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Kildare area. For the best up to date information relating to Kildare and the surrounding areas visit us at Limerick Leader regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on