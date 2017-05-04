Only days left to see Clane's Carousel in Kildare   

CLANE Musical and Dramatic Society still have some tickets left for their last few shows, the group has said. The group has been staging the musical, Carousel, at The Abbey in Clane, this week and the show ends Saturday coming, May 6. As reported earlier, Val Brennan had to pull out of the show due to illness and Arthur McGauran stepped into the role of Bascombe. Tickets are available from Marron's Pharmacy or by phoning Anne on 0876897376.

