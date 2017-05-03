11 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Eleven patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today – two less than yesterday.

However overcrowding is much less of a problem there than at the Mater Hospital in Dublin city where there are 38 patients on trolley. There are 24 patients on trolleys at Beaumont Hospital.

There are only 4 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 24 at Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.