Naas's Ivy Inn has closed

One of Naas’ landmark pubs has closed.

The Ivy Inn, at South Main Street has not reopened after the May bank holiday weekend.

The premises traded on Monday and Monday night but did not open yesterday.

Signs placed on windows at the front door state that the closure is temporary. The premises reopened in October 2013 having been bought and extensively refurbished.

Apart from being a well known hostelry, the Ivy Inn also doubled as a popular restaurant venue.