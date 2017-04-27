Kildare man charged with assaulting Garda outside Naas Courthouse

A man who allegedly assaulted a Garda at Naas District Court on Wednesday has been jailed for seven months on a separate burglary charge.

Patrick Lynch (37), of 32 Loughnamona Park, Leixlip, caused tissue damage to Garda Noel Meaney during an altercation at the courthouse on Wednesday, April 26.

Mr Lynch had been refused bail at Naas District Court on Wednesday, following Garda objections. That day, he faced several charges - of trespassing at Ovidstown Lodge, Straffan on April 23 last; of taking a child under the age of 16 at Clane on November 7 last; of driving with no license or insurance at Osberstown on July 18 last; and of driving without insurance on December 16 last at New Caragh Road, Naas.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused bail and remanded him in custody to today, Thursday, April 27.

During today’s hearing, Sgt Paul Reilly said Mr Lynch was also being charged with an assault on a Garda, alleged to have taken place the previous day.

In reply to the charge, Mr Lynch said: “I didn’t assault no one.”

He was in handcuffs when an alleged assault on Garda Meaney took place on Wednesday.

Garda Meaney was waiting for another Garda to drive a car around to the front of the courthouse building.

Sgt Reilly said they let Mr Lynch have a cigarette, but when the patrol car came they asked Mr Lynch to finish it so that they could move, with him, to the patrol car. He refused to finish and go.

An argument broke out, it is alleged, and Garda Meaney was injured when Mr Lynch allegedly used his two handcuffed fists to strike out at the Garda, who, the court was told, attended the doctor for treatment for damage to his wrist.

David Powderly, solicitor, representing Mr Lynch, cross examined Sgt Reilly, who said that Mr Lynch was told he could not finish the cigarette.

Mr Powderly asked why he was not allowed finish his cigarette.

Sgt Reilly replied that he was not present at the time. Mr Powderly said Mr Lynch would be contesting the assault charge.

Garda Inspector David O’Sullivan said Garda Meaney is now on sick leave.

“This charge has not been brought lightly,” he said.

Mr Powderly said his client would be pleading guilty to the burglary charge at Ovidstown Lodge, Straffan.

In connection with that charge, Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that Mr Lynch was present with another person and they took a number of items from a shed - a lawnmower, a steam cleaner and a box of linen.

In this case, the injured party spoke to Mr Lynch and the items were given back. There was no alleged threat.

The court was also told that Mr Lynch asked the injured party not to call the Gardai, but he did.

Mr Powderly said there were no allegations Mr Lynch has threatened the man. The solicitor said Mr Lynch’s financial circumstances were poor. He had a history of broken social welfare payments and had been disqualified by the social welfare office. He was desperate.

Mr Powderly asked that his client, who had 143 previous convictions, be treated as leniently as possible.

Judge Zaidan jailed him for seven months on the burglary charge.

He was remanded in custody, with consent to bail, on the April 26 assault offence but with conditions, including a cash surety, keeping mobile phone contact with the Gardai, staying at his Leixlip address, signing on daily at the Garda station and having no contact with Garda Meaney.