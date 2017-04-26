Coeliac group organise May showcase in Kildare

A Coeliac Awareness Week event will take place in Clane on May 16.

The event is part of an annual campaign organised by the Coeliac Society of Ireland in partnership with SuperValu.

It is one of a series of events between May 8-15.

The in-store event will take place at Supervalu, Clane from 7pm to 9pm and will include advice on diet, a meet-and-greet with the SuperValu in-store health and wellness experts; expert advice from Coeliac Society of Ireland on following a gluten-free diet; tips on understanding food labels and sampling of a range of gluten-free products;

The theme of this year’s Awareness Week is ‘The Faces of Coeliac Disease’. Two of the ‘faces’ of Coeliac Awareness Week 2017 are seven-year-old Naas twins, Hannah and Allyson Scriven.

Throughout the week, the Coeliac Society will be highlighting the fact that coeliac disease can occur at any stage in life, and is a life-long condition. Coeliac disease affects an estimated one in every 100 people in Ireland.

The week will see the launch of a new initiative calling on supermarkets to commit to stocking eight gluten free staples in store.

SuperValu is the first to sign up to the initiative, and the Coeliac Society of Ireland will be calling on other supermarkets nationwide to join them.

Fergal O’Sullivan, CEO of the Coeliac Society, said it can be challenging for people with coeliac disease to figure out what they can eat, as gluten is a common ingredient in food. “I would encourage anyone who wants to find out more about coeliac disease or following a gluten free diet to attend an event in their local SuperValu store.”

The Coeliac Society of Ireland provides up-to-date support and information for those suffering from coeliac disease, as well as for their families. This includes an invaluable Food List, available to members, which references over 6,400 gluten-free products available on the Irish market. Members also receive monthly updates on new products.

For the full programme of events for Coeliac Awareness Week 2017, visit: www.coeliac.ie and www.supervalu.ie