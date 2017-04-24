Protest walk over Kildare public park road proposal

RESIDENTS IN Leixlip are organising a public protest against a proposed road being built through St Catherine’s Park in Leixlip.

Protesters, who plan to walk from Glendale Meadows into St Catherine’s Park at 12 noon on Sunday, May 7, sas that Kildare County Council and Fingal County Council are jointly planning to build a big new road through St.

Catherine's Park.

Urging people to protest against these plans, Valerie Colton said:

“We refuse to allow a big new road through any part of St. Catherine's

Park. Fingal Council want a new road from the M3 to the M4 at Leixlip

and Kildare's planners know this. Without saying so, they are relying

on Fingal's planned road to give access to 1,500 houses proposed for

Confey in the new Leixlip Local Area Plan.”

The park, used by people from Leixlip, Lucan,

Celbridge, Ongar, Blanchardstown, Maynooth, would be destroyed by a big, four-lane road going through it, they say.

They want Fingal councillors to scrap any plans for a road

through the Park and for Kildare councillors to reject the Confey

masterplan, which depends on this road being built.

The protest walk will take place at midday, Sunday May 7, starting at

the Glendale Meadows gate into St. Catherine's Park.

Cllr Brendan Young said he was opposed to the Confey and Fingal plans. “Instead of spending €50 million and more on new roads, money should go into public transport to reduce car-commuting, traffic jams and the carbon emissions that are causing climate change.

Cllr Young said that for housing in Leixlip, Collinstown is much better. “It is on the railway and busses could also serve Easton Rd. Road links would cost

much less; construction would be quicker and cheaper. Land to the west

along the railway could be zoned for jobs. HP is likely to be gone in

2020 so their 190 acre site will be available for inward investment,” he said.