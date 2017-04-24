Gardai seize two stray horses in Kildare

Naas Gardai are appealing for information on the abandoned horses

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

Gardai at the scene of two abandoned horses in Naas.

Photo taken from Garda Twitter.

Gardai in Kildare have seized two abandoned horses in Naas.

The horses were found just before 12pm yesterday afternoon, along the Monread Road, Naas.

Gardai are appealing for the owners to come forward, or anyone with information to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300.