Gardai seize two stray horses in Kildare
Naas Gardai are appealing for information on the abandoned horses
Photo taken from Garda Twitter.
Gardai in Kildare have seized two abandoned horses in Naas.
The horses were found just before 12pm yesterday afternoon, along the Monread Road, Naas.
Gardai are appealing for the owners to come forward, or anyone with information to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300.
Why the long face? We don't know the 'foal' facts yet but 2 horses brought to Naas GS in a 'stable' condition.They're hoping to get 'bale' pic.twitter.com/xAyw6fVBxz— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 23, 2017
