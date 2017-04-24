Patients crisis at Naas Hospital

Patients are being are to stay sway from Naas Hospital – for the third time in recent weeks. According to the Health Service Executive “Naas General Hospital is experiencing high levels of attendances and admissions today.”

As a result, the HSE’s Escalation Policy has now been activated at the hospital. This means that patients in the first instance, consider using their GP or K-Doc services for medical assessment, where possible.

The HSE said the situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.