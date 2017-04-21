Two Naas houses targeted by burglars

Two houses at either end of Naas have been targeted by burglars.

Three rings were stolen from a dwelling at Monread Heights between 7pm-8.10pm yesterday. A pane of glass in the front door was smashed and once inside the culprits tore a off a safe, which was mounted to wall – but failed to open it. They damaged the back door as they left.

At Lakeside Park, near Naas Hospital, two males attempted to break into a house earlier, at 6.40pm. However they were disturbed by neighbours and left without getting into the premises.