Detached house dominate new Kildare housing stock

ALMOST half of all houses built in county Kildare in the last five years were detached houses, a Leinster Leader analysis at Census 2016 figures shows.

Of the county’s 73,348 housing stock, 1,739 were built in 2011 or after, according to the count of April 2016.

The largest proportion of these -797- were detached homes.

Detached homes represent 40% of all current homes but they comprise 45.8% of all homes built since 2011. Many are likely to be one off houses in rural Kildare.

Semi-detached homes comprised 33% of the new stock.

There were 578 of these built in the county over the last five years. Another 173 were terraced homes.

There were 185 flats or apartments built since 2011.

Again the proportion apartments has risen.

They comprised 9.5% of the total house stock but 10.6% of those built after 2011.

Very many detached houses are likely to be one off houses (OOH).

Cllr Padraig McEvoy told the Leader that one off houses raised questions about the cost of future services to them.

He said 26% of all houses in the State are OOH’s.

“Over 83% of one-off houses are located over 1km from nearest town and 15% are over 5km from a town.. This will raise the cost of public services such as electricity, broadband, water, roads, etc).

He also believes there is a cost in loyalty to local shops because increasingly dispersed population remote from urban centres reduces return business.”

The trend will increase pressure for park and ride at public transport, he concluded.