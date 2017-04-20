Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

There are 17 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today – five less than yesterday, when the Health Service Executive advised people to avoiding going to the hospital if possible because of overcrowding.

There are 26 patients on trolleys at Dublin’s Mater Hospital, where overcrowding is worst in hospitals serving Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

At Portlaoise Hospital there are 11 patients in trolleys and the figure for Tullamore is 24, says the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.