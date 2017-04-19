McDonald's to sell Naas restaurant

The McDonald’s restaurant in Naas town centre is to be sold.

The enterprise is due to close at the end of this month.

As already reported in the Leader all of the employees there have been offered positions elsewhere.

According to the Irish Times Keiron Diamond of GVA Donal O Buachalla is quoting €750,000 for the freehold building.

The two-storey terraced building has an overall floor area of 318sq m (3,427sq ft), including more than 60sq m (656sq ft) at first-floor level. It also comes with a store extending to more than 95sq m (1,026sq ft) in the rear yard.