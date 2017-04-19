"Stay away" from Naas Hospital today

Patients are being told not to come to Naas Hospital today – unless in the case of an emergency.

The Health Service Executive has activated its escalation policy there because of overcrowding. It says the hospital is experiencing high levels of attendances and admissions today.

“In order to assist us we are requesting that patients in the first instance, consider using their GP or K-Doc services for medical assessment, where possible. The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis,” the HSE said.