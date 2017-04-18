Kildare tops ninety year population rise table

COUNTY Kildare has seen the biggest population increase in the State in the last ninety years, according to Leinster Leader analysis of population figures.

While the population of the State as a whole 60% to 4.75m between 1926 and 2016, the population of Kildare almost quadrupled, growing by 282% to 222,130 from an initial 58,028.

Most of this increase was in the 1971-2016 period.

By 1971, the halfway mark, the county population had grown by just 24% to 71,977.

In 1926, Kildare housed 2% of the Republic of Ireland’s population. By 1971, it was 2.4%. Last year it was 4.7%.

The period since 1971 saw it grow 208%.

Meath was followed by Kildare in the 90 year increased, up by 209% or by 171% from 1971.

It had slightly higher percentage of the population than Kildare in 1926 at 2.1% (62,969 people). By 1971 the pair were equal at 2.4% but Meath slipped since and now harbours 4.1%.

Dublin and Wicklow were next in line when measured over the 90 years.

Dublin’s percentage of the population grew from 17% in 1926, to 28.6% in 1971 and fell slightly to 28.3% in 2016.

The Leinster share grew from 38.7% in 1926 to 50.3% in 1971 to 55.3% last year, reflecting, to a good extent, the high growth in Kildare and Meath.

Province wise, the Connaught population fell by 0.4% as did Ulster (part of), by 1.3. Munster experienced a 32% increase.

Only Kildare, Meath, Dublin, Wicklow and Louth saw increase over over 100% between 1926 and 2016.

It was 65% for Carlow, 64% for Laois, 48% for Offaly, 40% for Kilkenny, 39% for Limerick, 20% for north Tipperary but just 10% for south Tipperary.

Leitrim saw the largest drop in the country, 43% from 55,907 to 31,972.

The increase in Longford was just 2.4% but that county experienced a 29% drop from 1926 to 1971 and a 45% increase from 1971 to 2016.