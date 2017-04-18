Vehicles targeted in Kill

Two more vehicles have been broken into, following a spate of similar incidents in the wider Naas area this month.

About €50 in cash was taken from a car parked outside a house at The Gables, Kill, between 10pm on April 16 and 10am on April 17. The driver’s window was broken during the incident.

At Embassy Manor, Kill, a van was targeted between 6pm on April 15 and 10am on April 17. The back window was smashed and a quantity of items, including drills and power toowls were taken. The tools, some bearing the Dewalt and Hitachi brand names, are valued at €1,700.