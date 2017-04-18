Houses burgled near Naas

Naas gardai are investigating two burglaries on the outskirts of the town.

A house at Two Mile House was burgled on April 15 between 1.45pm and 2pm. Two windows and a door were smashed at the back of the swelling during the incident. A number of items were stolen including cash.

Earlier (between 12.34-12.45), also on April 15, a house at Rathmore West, Eadestown was broken into and a rock was used to break a back window. Four males were seen in the vicinity around that time.