Sallins Scouts take to the water

The Sallins Scout Group will stage a Water Day on the Canal in Sallins on Saturday April 22.

The scouts will canoe along the waterway and the cubs (aged 7 to 10) will build a tower. The scouts, under adult supervision, will construct a monkey (rope) bridge across the waterway and it will be possible for members of the public to cross the bridge.

There will also be a duck race, music, entertainment. The event takes place between 2.30 and 4.30 opposite The Bridgewater Inn.