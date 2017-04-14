New solar farm plans lodged for outskirts of Kildare town

Plans have been lodged for a 10 megawatt solar farm on the outskirts of Kildare town.

Soleirtricity Ltd wants to put up an array of panels on ground mounted frames, build two transformer stations, security fencing, CCTV/lighting poles and widen an existing entrance onto the Southgreen Road at Loughandys.

The plans were lodged on April 10 and are currently being validated by Kildare County Council.

Submissions can be made by May 14 and a decision is due on June 4.