April 18 deadline for Kildare business rates appeals

A number of concerned local sports clubs, community groups and businesses attended a special meeting in Newbridge last night to discuss spiraling rate rises.

Organised by Dep Fiona O’ Loughlin, the aim of the public meeting at Hotel Keadeen was to provide information and advice to groups and businesses in Kildare that are concerned about their recent rates revaluation.

Some have reported rates increases of over 300%.

CEO of County Kildare Chamber of Commerce, Allan Shine facilitated the meeting.

Declan Lavelle and his team from the National Valuation Office presented and answered questions from the floor, and also on a one to one basis.

Among the groups represented were GAA clubs such as St. Laurence’s, Clane and Allenwood.

“I believe that sporting and community groups in Kildare that are run on a completely voluntary basis need to be given special consideration,” said Dep O’Loughlin.

“The appeal process is very important and it is essential that these groups make their appeals in detail by the 18 of April. They should include individual information about their groups such as location and services provided to the community. This will assist the valuation office in assessing their cases accurately.”

Declan Lavelle explained the theory and practice behind the National Revaluation Programme.

He emphasised that April 18 is “a significant and important date”. This is the deadline for the appeals process, which businesses must engage in if they want to affect a change in their rates.

Businesses from across Co. Kildare took the opportunity to speak with the valuation team to discuss their individual cases.

Deputy O’ Loughlin concluded; “So many businesses have come through hard times and it has been a struggle for them to stay going.

“The shock of this increase in rates has left many reeling. It is important to engage with the valuation office in the correct manner and by the deadline to ensure an appeal can be dealt with properly.”