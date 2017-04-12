Moore Avenue walkway works saga a 'travesty'

Kildare County Council was lambasted by councillors last week after it's attempts to block up the controvercial Moore Avenue walkway in Newbridge failed.

Several of the estate's residents were present in the public gallery last Wednesday April 12 to express their frustation after almost ten years of campaigning.

They said bollards had been put in place the previous Friday (April 7), but the fence, which separates private property and the walkway, had been pushed out and people were able to walk through.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle (FF) told the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District this issue had spanned three councils and was one of its longest running problems.

She said she was trying to stay measured but stressed; “I am really, really, really dissapointed. I am dissapointed for the residents of Moore Avenue, who have shown huge restraint and patience,” she said.

She said the outcome was a travesty and an insult to them, and the council had a responsibility to the residents.

She said she was there when the work was being carried out on Friday April 7, when three children came through with a ball. She said there was no propper footpath and it was a health and safety issue now. The councillor said the engineer, that was there on the day, was very helpful and was only acting on the instructions of the department.

“This is a sad inditement on this council,” she said.

She said it was a shame on the council and pleaded with the senior engineer to solve the issue.

Cllr Mark Lynch (SF) also pointed out the walkway was not closed satisfactorily and the council needed to act.

Cllr Mark Stafford (FG) said the bollards were really an invitation to people to go around them.

Senior engineer, John Coppinger robustly defended the council.

He said the council was asked to close the footpath and that was what it had done. He said there were two other areas of private property bordering the walkway and the council had no control over them.

When asked if he could build a wall between the boundary walls of the two end houses on the Moore Avenue side, he said that would deny two other people a right of access.

He said planning permission was being sought for part of the neighbouring site and he would ensure appropriate conditions would be applied.

“We cannot close off private land,” he said.

The engineer said the council had to look at other options and he didn't believe someone was going to apply for planning permisison if they weren't going to begin work in the near future.

He said the council was dealing with two sets of residents. He described the relationship between the two groups as antagonistic.

“I think that has been partially encouraged by the surrounding commentary,” said Mr Coppinger.

Cllr Doyle and Cllr Lynch pointed out the owner may achieve planning permission but the land could lie fallow for some time.

Cllr Murty Aspell (FF) said councillors had been told on numerous occasions the walkway would be closed off.

“It's just a disgrace that there are people here today waiting for an answer to a simple question,” he said.

Cllr Joanne Pender (Ind)asked if the residents on eighter side were shown the plan for the closure so that these obstacles could have been identified beforehand.

“Would we have had any agreement?” asked Mr Coppinger.

“We were asked to close the footpath and that is what we did.”

Cllr Doyle questioned Mr Coppinger's use of the word “antagonistic”. She said she was present when the bollards were being installed and the residents were restrained and patient and the atmosphere was not vexatious.

She asked for an onsite meeting.

Mr Coppinger said he would prefer to meet them in a “cooler atmosphere” away from the site.

Cllr Sean Power (FF) suggested councillors go out and have a look themselves and then meet Mr Coppinger at the council offices.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle insisted on an onsite meeting and a vote was taken.

Five councillors voted in favour and the motion was carried.

Mr Coppinger set a date for the meeting to take place. Residents of Moore Avenue have been campaigning over the past number of years to get the walkway closed..

At a special arbitration hearing in the High Court, the arbitrator told the council it would have to open up the Industrial Estate link road prior to the closure of the walkway.

Moore Avenue residents say they have been plagued by anti-social behaviour and crime since the walkway was opened.

However, some residents living in estates the far side of the walkway didn't want it closed up, because it would take longer to walk to the town centre.

The arbitrator said the link road would allow the residents using the walkway an alternative pedestrian route to the town centre.