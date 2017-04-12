Walking Sunday is on next Sunday week

Naas organisation McAuley Place, which provides independent living for elderly people is the nominated charity for Walking Sunday at Punchestown, on April 23 which is being sponsored by Irish Dog Foods Ltd.

The event kicks off at 1.30pm with a two-mile fun run along the ambulance track around the racecourse, which is in conjunction with Naas Rugby Club.

Sponsorship cards for the fun run can be obtained from Naas Rugby Club, McAuley Place, or on the day, with a raffle at 2.30pm for those who submit their sponsorship cards.

All are welcome to take part in the run, as this is very much a community event.

There will be a dog walk around the track, dog show and entertainment.

Entertainment on the day will be supplied by the band 52nd Street who will be performing on the main stage adjacent to the parade ring throughout the day.

There will be other family fun entertainments on the day . The McAuley Place Convent Tea Rooms will be onsite for the day, selling freshly baked produce and refreshments.