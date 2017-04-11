Maria Walsh to host this Saturday night's Kildare Rose of Tralee selection night

The 2014 Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh will host this Saturday night’s Kildare Rose selection gala at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane.

TV host Brian Ormond, who was originally slated to host the final, has had to pull out due to work commitments, according to the organisers.

"We are delighted to have Maria on board as she brings a wealth of experience having been through the process herself and will be the perfect MC to settle any nerves and entertain the audience" said Elena Gibson, Kildare coordinator.

14 local young women will be on stage at Saturday night’s event, each hoping to follow last year’s Kildare Rose Meabhdh O’Sullivan from Newbridge, onto the stage at the Dome in Tralee this summer.

he shows kicks off at 8pm, and tickets are still available.

