Kildare rates online petition set up

A Rathangan businessman is calling on all Kildare businesses, who are unhappy with their recent rate valuations to sign a new online petition.

Jason Cross, who comes from a local agricultural company, is frustrated at the lack of action on the issue and has organised a meeting at Rathangan Community Centre at 8.30pm tonight.

“I was sick of being ignored by local politicians in relation to the rates charges. With only being 25 years of age, they didn't seem to take me serious. Due to this I have created the following website. Not many of you might know this, but our commercial property rates have risen 765% in the past month,” he said.

“I have recently created a website to bring all Kildare companies together and sign a petition against the planned increased rates for county Kildare."

Over 100 businesses have already signed the petition, and Mr Cross has contacted over 2,000 companies to inform them about www.kildarerates.ie

He said the aim of the campaign is to get people to come together and stand against the rate increases.

There is also a rate increase calculator and an event page on the site.

You can also click on to the campaign's facebook page.

All are welcome to tonight’s meeting and businesses from across the county are invited.