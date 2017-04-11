Thieves break into Athy house that had been empty for a month
Kildare crime
File photo
A house that has been vacant in St Michael's Terrace in Athy for the past month was ransacked on April 4 last.
Gardai in Athy are appealing for information on the incident. According to gardai the house has been empty for the past month. Raiders entered the house through a smashed back door window and ransacked the upstairs.
However, all that was stolen was the back door key.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on