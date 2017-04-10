Another hurdle passed for long awaited Athy Ring Road

Plans for the long awaited Athy Ring Road can now submitted after the project overcame another hurdle last week.

Dep Martin Heydon said the Department of Transport has confirmed they have approved the business case submitted for the much needed road.

This now leaves the way clear for Kildare County Council (KCC) to apply to An Bord Pleanala for planning permission.

"This is a major milestone for this important project which needs planning permission to proceed to the construction phase,” he said.

“Since funding was confirmed in 2014, KCC have been preparing the submission documents and departmental approval for those submission now leads the way clear for the planning to be submitted."