Sheds robbed in Straffan

Gardening and landscaping equipment has been robbed from a number of homes in Straffan.

The items included lawnmowers, a strimmer and a hedge trimmer.

Garden sheds close to three homes in the Turnings area were targeted early on April 6.

In one instance a resident was disturbed by noise and the illumination from a flashlight at 1 am and when he shouted at a man he saw trying to break open a window, the man fled. He later discovered a there was a trimming machine was missing.

On April 8, also in Turnings, Straffan, a microwave oven and two laptop computers were taken from a pre-fab shed in a recovery yard on April 8. It happened between 1.20-1.35am after the back door was forced open.