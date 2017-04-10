Cars broken into in Kill
Crime
Kill
Garda are investigating a spate of car break-ins which happened in Kill.
A total of six vehicles were broken into between The Gables and Glendara – both residential areas.
Items including cash, clothing, tools and a sat nav device were taken during the incidents which gardai believe took place between midnight on April 5 and 8am on April 6.
It’s believed that none of the vehicles was fully secured and the culprits only targeted cars which were unlocked.
