Gardai in Kildare are appealing to witnesses to the theft of €900 worth of recycled scrap metal from Kildare Metal Recycling Ltd in Rathangan.

The theft took place over the weekend of Saturday, April 1 to Monday, April 3 last.

Raiders made off with scrap copper and brass from a shed with an estimated value of €900.

Contact 045 527731 if you have information about the theft.