Footballer Niall McNamee to give health and well being workshop to young Kildare players

A Newbridge GAA club is to welcome Offaly footballer, Niall McMamee to a workshop on health and well being for young players later this month.

The Moorefield Underage Football section will host the workshop on Thursday April 27.

Special guest on the night will be Cairde's Niall McNamee to discuss mental health and addiction issues.

There will be two talks on the night. Talk one will take place from 7pm - 8pm for 8-13 year olds accompanied with parents.

The second talk is from 8.15pm – 9.15pm for 14 years and upwards.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend this event.