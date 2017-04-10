Bar on the outskirts of Newbridge is open on Good Friday

If you want a drink on Good Friday then Newbridge Greyhound Stadium is the place to go.

The venue will be open to the public with a night’s racing this Good Friday (14 April) with full restaurant and bar facilities. Gates open at 7 pm with the night’s first race at 8 pm.

“For as little as a €10 admission fee, the Kildare public can feel the speed of live racing and enjoy the full catering facilities,” according to the stadium management.

Venue manager Derek Frehill said: “ Every year it’s always a talking point for local people wanting to find a place for a pint. In recent times, we have seen people travel across Leinster to here and it’s one of our busiest weekends.”